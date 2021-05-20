 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

6 Ways to Better Employee Knowledge Retention

Details
Hits: 286

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Training is crucial for the development of employees. Even though an employee is not required to finish ongoing education for certification purposes, you still give training and education in different areas of business. Although, the challenging factor is two-fold.

With lessonly you not only make sure that each employee gets the opportunity of training they deserve, but they should retain knowledge they gained. 

1. Knowledge retention

A person’s ability to remember, apply, and access the knowledge that they gained in the training program via in person classes or LMS is what is said to be knowledge retention.

On the outside it would appear like any other usual training or education program that is helping the employees in career development and retaining as much information as possible.

That is not the reality, in some cases, did you know in-person training often results in around 10% knowledge retention?

Which is pretty atrocious. Right? But, what can you do about it? 

2. Move to eLearning 

Maybe the only most crucial thing to do to boost knowledge retention is to move from traditional in-person training methods to the eLearning system.

Virtual training provides an immense range of advantages, among which improved knowledge retention is said to be the most vital.

Employees utilizing an eLearning system for training have shown better results in knowledge retention in comparison to those in a classroom setting training. 

3. Microlearning 

When provided with lengthy course content which demands significant attention and energy to complete, a lot of employees start shutting down automatically. It becomes difficult to pay attention and even more challenging to retain all the information.

By breaking course content into smaller parts, increases the knowledge retention and success rate. It makes it less difficult to commit on every part of the information provided. This can reduce the amount of time spent in the training process.

4. Eliminate outdated technology

With an eLearning system you can get dramatic advantages, but your need to make sure that you are up to date with your delivery technology. In some situations, if you're still depending on old CD-ROMs for delivering instructional video, then you are way behind the curve. Investment in the latest technology offers relatively better benefits.

In some cases, streaming technology connects immediately, then the other super slow loading in old technologies. Employees are familiar more with the latest technologies, and two decades old tech won’t catch their attention.

5. Use repetition

Repeating the course content multiple times makes sure employees retain knowledge. Although, you can simply opt for the same format which you did before.

The effects of Covid-19 on basic skills and education
eLearning
Nobody can argue that the events of the last 12 months, has definitely
Three fifths of UK workers plan career changes due to Covid
eLearning
#FutureofWork - According to @AvivaUKâ€™s latest How We Live report, t
The Learning Curve: How the UK is harnessing the potential of online learning
eLearning
The Learning Curve, a new report by @Demos, supported by @Google, find

Repeat the information  but acknowledge the experience, try using different communication methods in some cases. Try written text, animation, and narration to give variation in each learning experience along nurturing the importance of the training program. 

6. Try to innovate

It’s true, training can get boring. Particularly true when learners are reading out from a screen. Instead of this, you can mix up the approach. Video, games, authoring text, reading and narration, all can be used to deliver maximum experience. A huge part of a knowledge is lost when learners find a monotonous approach in the course.

This leads to disengagement and disinterest. Mixing up the delivery formats and methods helps make sure giving improved engagement and retained knowledge.

Conclusion: 

Employee training programs are only good as the ability of your employees to retain the knowledge they gained. You can invest millions in creating new content in LMS, only to find out that the needed return on investment is not achieved.

Although, the above-mentioned way to help you better the employee knowledge retention for improved transformation in an existing learning management system or to create a new system that delivers the flexibility which learners of new generation need. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

The effects of Covid-19 on basic skills and education
eLearning
Nobody can argue that the events of the last 12 months, has definitely
NEU and Daily Mirror launch Help a Child to Learn appeal with £1m for schools
eLearning
In recognition of the extraordinary challenges faced by schools in Eng
What should remote education look like?
eLearning
@EducationGovUK answer your remote learning questions:How can your chi
Three fifths of UK workers plan career changes due to Covid
eLearning
#FutureofWork - According to @AvivaUK’s latest How We Live report, t
ClassBento has launched a series of at-home artisan online classes and craft boxes to support home learning
eLearning
Best things to do from home in lockdown – #ClassBento home delivery
How to encourage self-regulated online learning
eLearning
With online learning becoming a large part of studying as a result of
Online education platform selected as part of National Tutoring Programme to support disadvantaged pupils
eLearning
The Government’s National Tutoring Programme (NTP) aims to improve a
The Learning Curve: How the UK is harnessing the potential of online learning
eLearning
The Learning Curve, a new report by @Demos, supported by @Google, find
Locked out of lockdown learning
eLearning
Poorest families priced out of home learning by Telecoms Giants - Oak
84% of schools with the poorest children lack devices to ensure their pupils can study at home if self-isolating
eLearning
#DigitalPoverty - @TeachFirst calls on large businesses and government
Pupils take part in 100 millionth Oak National Academy lesson
eLearning
After @OakNational Academy's call to tackle the #DigitalDivide, and in
Should parents be expected to home school?
eLearning
Here we go again!You may be forgiven for thinking that you are experi

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Students Share Skills in Food Education Programme 3 minutes ago
Saj Mohammad MSET
Saj Mohammad MSET had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 25 minutes ago

@MobileMScott I really enjoyed listening back to it too, your learners are fortunate to have you teaching them!
View Original Tweet

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: Engineering students turn town planners at UrbanPlan workshop 2 hours 43 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5702)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page