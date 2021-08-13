 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What are flexi-job apprenticeships and how will they work?

Details
Hits: 462
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Following a speech on adult skills made by prime minister Boris Johnson in 2020, the chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak announced in his March 2021 budget a £7 million fund that will be made available to a number of new agencies set up to employ apprentices and place them with multiple employers under a new flexible apprentice sharing arrangement. In this article, Rubitek CEO Kerry Linley looks at what a flexi-job apprenticeship is and how they will work in practice.

Apprentice sharing arrangements are nothing new – they have been in place for a number of years, however they have been called different things. I had the great privilege to run one of these in my previous role known as a Shared Apprenticeship Scheme and it was designed to support the construction industry with great success. The scheme achieved outstanding completion rates of 85% against an industry average of 57% and featured as a best practice case study in the governments Commission on Apprenticeships. We won apprenticeship scheme of the year in 2017 and at the time, I called myself a professional jigsaw puzzler!

What are flexi-job apprenticeships?

Flexi-job apprenticeships piece together a series of work-based placements, which are completed with different companies, so that apprentices can get the experience they need on a range of different projects in order to meet the minimum duration of an apprenticeship, which is currently 12 months. They are not designed to displace traditional apprenticeships, but in theory should make more apprenticeships possible.

Why are flexi-job apprenticeships needed?

Certain industries don’t have the continuity of work to meet the requirements of an apprenticeship. If we look at construction as the example, a project to erect a new building may include a package of brickwork lasting 4 months. After that, the trades move on and the next phase of the build begins. This isn’t a sufficient length of time for a bricklaying apprentice to get the experience they need. The next project the same employer works on may include no brickwork at all and the apprenticeship then becomes unsustainable.

Flexi-job apprenticeships help sectors that are affected by work that has been described as ‘patchy’ by piecing together a series of placements that enable the apprentice to get the experience needed for a particular apprenticeship and to complete and comply with the minimum duration. A bit like a jigsaw puzzle.

What are the benefits of flexi-job apprenticeships for businesses in the longer term?

Under the new flexi-job schemes, apprentices will gain experience working on different projects and with different employers and their supply chains. It therefore follows that they will also get wider exposure to different ways of working across a sector. In addition, as the scheme will make more apprenticeships possible, sectors that are currently experiencing a skills shortage will benefit from having more skilled workers entering the workforce once qualified. Employers who, up until now, have been unable to spend their apprenticeship levy funds because they have been unable to employ an apprentice for the minimum duration, will be able to do so under the new arrangements.

Reflecting on A-Level results: How to navigate the route ahead
Featured Voices
Every year, results day brings such a mix of emotions for those receiv
What is the future of Proctoring?
Featured Voices
ProctorU, one of the largest and oldest remote test proctoring and sec
Today more than 230,000 Level 2 BTEC students receive their grades, ready to take their next step to becoming a vital part of the UK workforce
Featured Voices
Today, more than 230,000 students receive results for their Level 2 BT

What lessons can we learn from other similar models?

I know from experience that sharing an apprentice across multiple different placements is challenging. Arranging these placements over the course of an apprenticeship is costly and complex and if an apprentice has a period where they are out of placement, they can disengage from the apprenticeship quickly. However, get it right, and the scheme can be hugely successful.

My advice to anyone considering setting up a flexi-apprenticeship scheme is this:

  • Invest in the right systems to support the multi-placement model from the outset.
  • Provide the right level of mentoring and pastoral support to apprentices and their placement providers.
  • Monitor your apprentice placements closely and apply the same level of scrutiny to every placement – you need to consider things like health and safety multiple times.
  • Know well in advance where every apprentice’s next placement is coming from.
  • Make sure you have people involved with great connections across the sector and geography your scheme will cover, so when you need to call on your network to help you find a placement, it reaches far and wide.
  • Minimise any ‘out of placement’ periods for your apprentices and, if you do have them, make sure they are as short as possible.
  • Maintain close communication and conduct regular reviews with your apprentices, their placement providers and their training providers.
  • Ensure you have sufficient investment and cash in the bank to finance the scheme and cover any periods when you need to pay apprentice wages whilst they are not on placement.

As I mentioned previously, I have ample experience in deploying and managing successful apprenticeship sharing arrangements and would therefore be happy to offer up my help to anyone considering setting up a similar scheme.

How Does Rubitek Help?

Rubitek Core is a complete apprenticeship management solution that supports apprentice sharing across different projects, departments and even companies. To find out more about all the benefits of Rubitek Core including how it can help you manage delivery under the new flexi-job apprenticeship scheme, get in touch with us on 0330 133 0540 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

You may also be interested in these articles:

Reflecting on A-Level results: How to navigate the route ahead
Featured Voices
Every year, results day brings such a mix of emotions for those receiv
What is the future of Proctoring?
Featured Voices
ProctorU, one of the largest and oldest remote test proctoring and sec
International Youth Day 2021: Bringing the Younger Generation Back into the Workplace
Featured Voices
To mark #InternationalYouthDay, FE News spoke to five industry leaders
Education and Skills Funding Agency review to be led by Professor Sir David Bell, to ensure continued effectiveness
Featured Voices
The Education and Skills Funding Agency (@ESFAgov) is to be reviewed a
City and Guilds report that more young people are turning to university due to fractured job market post pandemic, despite fewer graduate jobs predicted
Featured Voices
Ahead of A-level results day, new research from skills organisation Ci
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE has been appointed as the new chair of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Featured Voices
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE who is a former FTSE 250 CEO and lead
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on #BTECResultsDay
Featured Voices
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on
Today more than 230,000 Level 2 BTEC students receive their grades, ready to take their next step to becoming a vital part of the UK workforce
Featured Voices
Today, more than 230,000 students receive results for their Level 2 BT
You can’t spell productivity, without VR
Featured Voices
There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the uptake
More than half a million functional skills qualifications taken despite pandemic
Featured Voices
Awarding organisations, colleges, training providers, schools and empl
All 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered the covid vaccine within weeks
Featured Voices
All 16-17 year-olds will be offered their first covid vaccine within w
New UCAS research shows strong demand for apprenticeships from students keen to keep learning in the autumn
Featured Voices
More than three quarters (78%) of students who are getting their resul

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 46 minutes ago

Coventry University psychologist talks about coping strategies for A-Level students dealing with disappointment of… https://t.co/dZ8wVKGEWQ
View Original Tweet

Hawk Training
Hawk Training has published a new article: #StepOnBoard Hawk Training’s traineeship programme and begin your career journey 12 hours 33 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course 14 hours 6 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5971)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page