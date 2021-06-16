 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How Training Providers can prepare Apprentices for EPA

Details
Hits: 255
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Helen Shinner

@1stforEPA - Preparing for end point assessment (EPA) is a large part of a training provider’s role. Get this right and you can greatly improve your apprentices’ confidence, pass rates, and even your Ofsted report.

The Apprenticeships Service recently published its Road to a Quality Apprenticeship. In it, they make it clear that training providers should:

  • Agree arrangements for EPA practice and preparation
  • Agree clear actions with apprentices.

Here are 1st for EPA's tips for prepare your apprentices for EPA.

1. Embed EPA into the whole apprenticeship programme

EPA should not be left until apprentices near gateway – it should be built into the programme right from the beginning. This is a key thing that Ofsted will look for. They will expect you to plan according to individual apprentices and their needs.

Ofsted will also look at your choice of EPAO and what they offer. For more advice on what Ofsted look for when it comes to EPA, see this article.

2. Choose your EPAO and get their guidance materials

As a training provider, many employers will ask you to research EPAOs and advise them on the best option. One of the first questions you should ask EPAOs is what support they offer.

1st for EPA has detailed guidance for every standard assessed. This includes what to expect from EPA, how to prepare, and how to achieve a Pass and Distinction. There are also mock tests for every standard that involves a knowledge test.

EPAOs should also fully brief training providers on the EPA process, timescales and best practice.

Once you’ve chosen your EPAO, make use of the guidance and preparation materials they provide.

3. Put the onus on the apprentice to take control of their own learning

It may sound obvious, but it can be really useful to remind apprentices that they are in control of their learning, and this includes EPA preparation. EPA should be something they are actively preparing for, and not passively taking part in. Don’t shy away from giving your apprentices direct actions to prepare for EPA.

You may find this article useful: How do I know if my apprentice is ready for EPA?

4. Discuss the pass and distinction criteria

In each standard's Assessment Plan, and 1st for EPA's Toolkits, apprentices can see what they need to do to achieve a pass, and what extra they can do to achieve a distinction. Hold an open discussion around these – perhaps in groups of apprentices who are at a similar stage in their journey.

You might ask apprentices for their ideas on the type of answer they could provide for each. Some areas to explore are:

  • What level of detail would they go into?
  • Does their answer give enough depth?
  • Do they show their own skill, and not that of the team/company?
  • Do they show the tools they used, the people they work with and what their decisions were based on? (This one will differ depending on the standard.)

Another approach is to create a few dummy answers and hand these out to apprentices. Ask them to read through and tell you if they believe it is a ‘pass level’ or ‘distinction level’ answer, and why. The aim is to encourage them to think critically and identify any gaps or areas for improvement.

Simon Lebus speaks about assessments in 2021 and beyond
Featured Voices
Simon Lebus, Interim Chief Regulator, @Ofqual spoke at the Girls' Scho
The Green Economy: Digging Deeper Into Employer Demand for Green Jobs Across the UK Regions
Featured Voices
In our previous Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we looked at the
Urgent apprenticeship reform necessary to prevent disadvantaged young people suffering double Covid blow
Featured Voices
@TheNFER have launched a new report: Putting Apprenticeships to Work f

5. Carry out mock EPA

Carrying out a full or partial mock EPA can be extremely beneficial. It allows apprentices to experience EPA and shine a light on their own areas of strength and weakness.

Try to replicate the EPA method, whether it’s an interview with questions and answers, a more relaxed discussion, or a written submission. Use your Toolkit or EPAO guidance to see the format that EPA takes and how it is carried out.

One way to carry out a partial mock is to recreate the assessment method, one-on-one with an ‘assessor’. Many training providers have their tutors carry out mocks with other tutors’ apprentices. This way, the apprentice isn’t familiar with the tutor and the mock feels more formal. They are more likely to behave as they would in their actual EPA.

Pick some of the assessment criteria at random and ask the apprentice how they demonstrated it in their role. You might want to tailor this to the standard – if the EPA involves a discussion or interview, see how well they can speak about it. If the criteria is assessed through a written method, ask them to put in writing how they have demonstrated it.

For spoken assessments, you might choose to record the discussion so apprentices can listen back and judge their own performance against the pass and distinction criteria.

Encourage apprentices to prepare for any mock assessments as they would for their real EPA. They will get much more out of it this way.

6. Reasonable adjustments

If you have apprentices who require reasonable adjustments to undertake their EPA, submit these to the EPAO as soon as possible to allow the appropriate arrangements to be made. Each EPAO should have a Reasonable Adjustments Policy that allows for fair adjustments to be made for those who need them. To see examples of what is considered reasonable, see the Institute for Apprenticeships’ Reasonable Adjustment Guidance and their Reasonable Adjustment Matrix.

Conclusion

End point assessment can seem daunting to apprentices, but with good preparation it is manageable. Help your apprentices prepare and you’re setting them up for success – as well as making yourself a quality training provider.

Helen Shinner, Managing Director, 1st for EPA 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ex head of Ofqual argues failure to learn lessons of 2020 algorithm 'debacle' risks unfairness for generations to come
Featured Voices
Roger Taylor, ex-head of @Ofqual, has today (14 Jun) spoken for the fi
Education of the next generation and their 'passport to a better life' has become an increasingly critical issue
Featured Voices
"Education is a passport to a better life", so said Malcolm X the icon
Vacancies have bounce back, but delayed lockdown easing may stall progress
Featured Voices
@ONS Labour Market Statistics: Jobs market recovering, but more than h
Simon Lebus speaks about assessments in 2021 and beyond
Featured Voices
Simon Lebus, Interim Chief Regulator, @Ofqual spoke at the Girls' Scho
The Green Economy: Digging Deeper Into Employer Demand for Green Jobs Across the UK Regions
Featured Voices
In our previous Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we looked at the
Labour Market Intelligence for Green Jobs and Green Skills
Featured Voices
Joint DBEIS and DfE Green Jobs Taskforce Given the importance attache
The Demand for Green Jobs and Green Skills
Featured Voices
Current Green Jobs For all the talk about the transformation of the ec
Workers, Skills and the Net Zero Economy
Featured Voices
The Great Transition The transition to Net Zero is a huge opportunity
A More Ambitious Net Zero ‘Economic, Jobs and Skills’ Plan
Featured Voices
Achieving Net Zero UK Style Achieving a net zero economy by 2050 will
Greening the Economy, Greening the Environment: UK needs a skills revolution to support this great transition
Featured Voices
Climate and Nature Think too much about the environment and it is hard
Racing to Net Zero - the role of post-16 education and skills
Featured Voices
The UK needs comprehensive jobs and skills plan to successfully suppor
Urgent apprenticeship reform necessary to prevent disadvantaged young people suffering double Covid blow
Featured Voices
@TheNFER have launched a new report: Putting Apprenticeships to Work f

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5783)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page