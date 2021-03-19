 
Dates for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 announced

The 47th @WorldSkills Competition will take place 10-15 September 2024

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is set to take place 10-15 September 2024, following the postponement of the 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China, by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. France won the bid to host the 47th WorldSkills Competition at WorldSkills General Assembly 2019 in Kazan, Russia.

It is the second time in the history of the international championship, France and Lyon will host the event. The 33rd WorldSkills Competition previously took place in 1995 at EUREXPO Lyon, the same venue that will now host WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 has a strong commitment to youth and their future. Despite the one-year postponement of the Competition due to the pandemic, the plan to host the global event remains the same: to inspire young people in skills, promote skills, and change the perception of vocational education and training.

The 47th WorldSkills Competition will welcome 1,400 Competitors from over 60 countries and regions to Lyon, France to celebrate skills, and to compete to be the very best young skilled professionals in the world.

The WorldSkills Lyon 2024 Organizing Committee is a national initiative, supported by the regions in France, and in particular, the Metropolis of Lyon. It will be THE springboard and catalyst to develop and promote professional training adapted to the current and future needs of employment.

Hosting the Competition in France is a result of the mobilization of regions and the commitment of partners to WorldSkills France and the global WorldSkills movement. Together we are providing inspiration to future generations on the significance that skills and competences have in reaching one’s full potential and achieving both personal and professional success.

“WorldSkills France has been a Member of WorldSkills since 1953, and since then has led a movement in France to create a robust national commitment to skills development,” said Chris Humphries, President of WorldSkills. “We are certain that WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is going to be a success, highlighting the essential role skills development has in releasing the potential of individuals, communities, and countries.”

“Youth are at the heart of WorldSkills Lyon 2024. The mission of WorldSkills France is above all to unite and mobilize all public and private stakeholders around the project in order to show strength and achieve a collective performance for the benefit of employment in our country and around the world, by encouraging young people to discover the career possibilities of skills through Team WorldSkills France and all WorldSkills Member teams,” said Michel Guisembert, President of WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

“WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is more than a competition. It is a great tool, accessible to all, to showcase the commitment of a whole #GenerationLyon2024 that is determined to build a concrete and useful legacy for the country,” notes Mr Guisembert.

