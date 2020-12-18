 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Parenta wraps its arms around the early years industry

Details
Hits: 275
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Way back in April, as the country went into a ‘national lockdown’, the world was just beginning to comprehend the potential impact this new ‘coronavirus pandemic’ could have on the world, both physically and economically. Little did we know that by the end of 2020, that would not be the only lockdown we had experienced this year and that the way we live and work had changed almost beyond recognition – and possibly forever.

Organisations across all sectors of industry were forced to drastically and swiftly adapt their business models, strategies and processes to enable them to overcome the hurdles this pandemic had, without much notice, put in their way. The aim? To be able to survive the economic impact of 2020 and to continue operating in what would become ‘the new normal’, while at the same time giving customers the same (and ideally better) service than pre-COVID.

For a company like Parenta, getting in early with the right support to customers facing a new raft of business constraints was vital. Unsettling words like ‘furlough’, ‘shielding’, ‘self-isolation’ and of course ‘lockdown’ were unheard of in a business environment pre-COVID; and although it’s fair to say the early years industry was not in a particularly strong financial position before the pandemic, it was (like many other sectors) in a much worse place during and post the first lengthy lockdown, as income streams dried up and some businesses were forced to close their doors.

Parenta CEO Allan Presland says: “The team at Parenta has always had customer service at the heart of everything it does, so finding efficient ways of supporting its learners, its learners’ employers and its software customers came naturally to the organisation. When lockdown hit, some early-years settings remained open, some closed, many learners were on furlough and some settings didn’t know if they would survive. The team was able to think on its feet and be adaptable to all needs.

“One of the first things that the customer service and communications teams addressed was providing ways to help our customers communicate with their customers (early years childcare providers). The majority of these settings were closed, although some needed to remain open to offer childcare for key workers. Adapting the nursery management software and helping customers make adjustments to a system that had never been necessary before was of paramount importance. Features such as marking children or the whole setting as isolating, or logging parents as key workers were new features that were created and communicated to customers swiftly and without fuss. Crucially, Parenta’s software already had in place good parent communication features - one of the most important factors in early years childcare - so childcare providers were able to log in remotely and email important messages, download reports and share indoor activities to keep the vital lines of communication open when face-to-face conversations weren’t possible.”

Staggered rollout of Covid testing for colleges and schools from January - Sector Response
FE Voices
The government has today [Thursday 17 December] confirmed that all sec
Top 10 questions answered about rapid coronavirus testing in schools and colleges
FE Voices
On Tuesday 15 December, @EducationGovUK announced that teachers and pu
MPs call for adult skills revolution to foster new culture of life-long learning
FE Voices
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) has this evening (18 Dec) publish

Fast response

Within a very short space of time, the team put together additional nursery management software and EYFS tracker help files, videos and even live webinars - and took customers on a step-by-step guide to help them facilitate these new adaptations and extra parent communications that they hadn’t had to do before now. The response was fantastic: the testimonials that followed really proved how much customers valued and appreciated the extra help in these unprecedented times.

Parenta’s childcare website team also needed to think on their feet and design ‘Covid Closure’ notices for customers to let the parents of the children in their care know whether they were open or not; and critically, what health and safety measures had been put in place to protect those children that still needed to be cared for. Vital advice about handwashing, social distancing and staying at home was communicated to all customers within the first few days.

“The business had to communicate this well to our audience to help them with these utterly confusing and frightening times,” says Allan. “Without doubt, our customers were given an “above and beyond” service whilst itself adapting to moving all operations online and working from home. But more than that, the organisation reached out and ‘wrapped its arms around the industry’ (metaphorically speaking) – helping not just our customers, but the sector as a whole.”

Frequent emailed advice and guidance in the form of ‘newscasts’ (covering the main COVID-related stories), a COVID hub on the website (including government guidance) and topical advice pieces e.g. How to Discuss Coronavirus with the Children In Your Care, Dealing with Bereavement, Lockdown Activities etc. were disseminated to Parenta’s 43,000 subscribers. This was in addition to the monthly online magazine which has contributions from many industry experts, all written to help early years professionals promote the health, happiness and wellbeing of the children in their care.

With video calling suddenly becoming part of what would be the new normal, the communications team realised that an effective way to reach their mass audience was to hold webinars: interactive Q&A sessions open to all those who work in childcare to help them navigate their way through such extraordinary times. “Our first webinar, “the new F word” was attended by hundreds who were as confused about furlough, redundancy etc. as everybody else,” says Allan, “but with the help of industry experts and national trade organisations, in particular NDNA, it was able to at least start helping early years settings make sense of what was happening. The first two or three webinars were so well attended that it was decided to keep them going and now they are held monthly, covering topics such as going paperless, helping with recruitment guidance and how to help settings market themselves on a budget.”

Apprentice support

But what about Parenta’s 2,500 apprentices? Many of them were furloughed without notice and not physically in the workplace where their training takes place. How were they to carry on with their course when their settings were shut? So many of them were due to sit their GCSEs in the spring – which is an essential part of completing their qualification, but the world of exams was thrown into disarray. Learners were understandably worried and confused about their future… how would they be able to continue with their work-based apprenticeship if they were not at work, and then after lockdown, if they had been furloughed?

“The training team at Parenta moved pretty much everything from paper to online within a very short time – to virtual and telephone meetings as well as online support – but knew that they needed the ‘buy-in’ from the learners themselves to be able to make this new way of working work,” explains Allan. “The organisation prides itself on investing in its people and new Internal Quality Assurers were put in post - promoting existing assessors within the company. That’s quite an achievement in the middle of a pandemic. This was to ensure that the high standard of quality that the team deliver was not compromised with the new way of working.

“In the initial stages, the training delivery team wasn’t sure how engaged the learners would be. The way they needed to connect with them was different now – no more going into their settings where they work to conduct teaching or observation sessions, but virtual ‘face to face’ online and on the phone – in their own homes. That’s quite a change from what they were used to. Not all learners are tech savvy – so solutions were needed to find ways of what works best for them, and of course everybody is different and learns in different ways.

“It became clear early on that being able to retain contact with their tutor/assessor using OneFile, the online e-portfolio system was of huge benefit,” adds Allan. “All in all, the learners really enjoyed their remote learning and were engaged throughout – they still are! What the remote learning has done, is that it has shifted the onus on to the learners to take more responsibility for their own learning, and also working at a pace that best suits them, whilst still receiving all the support they needed from their assessors and tutors.

“They tell us that they feel more in control of their learning as they are connected with OneFile and they can have more virtual ‘face to face’ teaching and learning sessions with their assessors without losing the “human touch”.

“We also know that those who were able to return to the workplace were very happy to be back!”

Virtual teaching

Parenta promises to unconditionally support all its learners through their learning journey from start to finish – but even more so now having developed a robust virtual teaching and learning programme, regular telephone support and additional functional skills tuition, where needed. Even though early years settings re-opened in September, the virtual way of teaching and assessing remains in place, and no tutors attend any settings – this is to help stop the spread of the virus.

Those apprentices who have additional educational needs receive further expert advice, guidance and tuition from their tutor; with extra resources supplied; and, in certain cases, added time to complete exams. “Something that has become evident over the past nine months is that the learners who have additional educational needs have benefitted greatly by the extra support given,” says Allan. “Parenta has invested in specialist skills tutors, specifically to help learners with their English and maths functional skills. This has resulted in an increase of learners with SEND passing their functional skills this year. The feedback has been incredible. Maths is a huge sticking point for many and this additional support has been (in the words of more than one of the learners) “an absolute life saver”.

“Pastoral care is something that can be overlooked, but now more than ever is so important. Many learners fall into the 16-18 year old bracket and for so many of them, this childcare job and apprenticeship is the first time they would have travelled somewhere on a day to day basis, other than to school. A dedicated learner support team keep in regular touch with all new apprentices and their nursery managers for the first few months; giving practical help and guidance to enable learners to make a positive start to their learning journey. This ‘pastoral care’ will also ensure the appropriate support mechanisms are in place for the apprentice throughout their whole course.” 

Parenta has certainly risen to the challenge; and the feedback from its customers - whether early years settings looking for software or training / recruitment solutions or apprentices, keen to learn and to gain their qualifications – is living testimony that if the leadership and guidance in an organisation is strong; then everyone in the company is inspired to pull together and work hard collectively and in collaboration; to get through such unusually hard times to deliver the same, if not better, service to its customers.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Staggered rollout of Covid testing for colleges and schools from January - Sector Response
FE Voices
The government has today [Thursday 17 December] confirmed that all sec
Top 10 questions answered about rapid coronavirus testing in schools and colleges
FE Voices
On Tuesday 15 December, @EducationGovUK announced that teachers and pu
The changing face of education
FE Voices
The world has changed significantly in 2020, and this has had a profou
The Growth in Demand for Remote Workers in 2020
FE Voices
In our last Shedding Light on the Labour Market of 2020, we're going t
Accelerating Digital Transformation to Reimagine Education
FE Voices
When COVID-19 struck and we moved into a pandemic, the lack of digital
‘Fight For Fairness’ speech sets out government’s new approach to equality
FE Voices
The Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss (@TrussLiz), today (T
The Future of Education Technology
FE Voices
A look at 2020 and beyond.Education Technology also known as Edtech ha
Colleges to receive rapid coronavirus testing from January for staff and students - Sector Response
FE Voices
Lateral flow tests to be deployed to all secondary schools and college
Strategies for Students with Dyslexia/ADHD to Improve Writing Skills
FE Voices
The world of science continues to advance its understanding of how dys
The Institute Publishes First External Quality Assurance Annual Report
FE Voices
@IFAteched publishes First External Quality Assurance annual report hi
Employability in the ‘new world’
FE Voices
Recap - Not many years ago, UK employability professionals led the wor
MPs call for adult skills revolution to foster new culture of life-long learning
FE Voices
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) has this evening (18 Dec) publish

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5186)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page