 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

DfE issue new FE reopening guidance - Sector Response

Details
Hits: 305
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
We're Open sign

From this autumn, DfE expect FE providers to resume delivery so that students of all ages can benefit from their education and training in full.

DfE have just updated the guidance for FE providers, combining previous operational and autumn terms guidance. The guidance sets out what FE providers need to know for the autumn term so that students of all ages can benefit from their education and training in full. 

The guidance includes updates on:

  • Implementing risk assessments and managing the effectiveness of the control measures that are put in place
  • development of a ‘student charter’ or agreement with students, which sets out responsibilities for staying safe and protecting others
  • the importance of good ventilation to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and steps that can be put in place to limit use of poorly ventilated spaces
  • how you should manage confirmed cases of coronavirus as part of the wider system of control measures
  • the use of face coverings
  • how national and local partners will work together to prevent, contain and manage local outbreaks
  • the framework for supporting public transport to and from FE settings
  • supporting students to undertake music, performing arts and physical activity either as part of their study programme or as an extra- curricular activity
  • how quality remote and blended learning can support a full return for students
  • how remote and blended learning can meet 16-19 funding regulations, including examples of eligible provision
  • emergency treatment of students, for example through provision of first aid
  • how you should support staff who are at increased risk from Covid-19 to return to the work following the pausing of shielding on the 1st August
  • how you should support students and staff who are pregnant in line with guidance for those who are at increased risk from Covid-19
  • health and safety and equalities duties
  • resuming non-overnight domestic educational visits
  • the 16-19 tuition support fund
  • extended traineeship delivery flexibilities in 2020 to 2021
  • a return to the normal timetable for data collection, allocations and payments for the remainder of the 2019/ 2020 academic year
  • restart of routine funding audits on a remote basis for independent training providers from September 2020 and for colleges from November 2020

 This guidance is for leaders and staff in:

  • sixth form colleges
  • general FE colleges
  • independent training providers
  • designated institutions
  • adult community learning providers
  • special post-16 institutions

It also covers expectations for learners with education, health and care (EHC) plans in mainstream FE settings, including special post-16 institutions.

Sector Response to the FE reopening guidance

Julian Gravatt100x100AoC's Deputy Chief Executive, Julian Gravatt said: 

“It is right that the government has focused on getting young people back into education and training for September. The guidance will help colleges to plan for their reopening and be extremely helpful in making sure buildings and campuses are safe. The focus on procedure for local outbreaks and how to continue to utilise remote learning to ease pressure where necessary will be reassuring for many.

"However, it comes very late in the day and being so close to the new term, many will already have robust plans in place for gradual full returns. We suggest that college leaders use their judgement as to what is right for their students, staff and communities. Colleges will all be facing different challenges in September, we are confident they will do all they can to offer the best experience to their new and returning students.”

Apprenticeships and traineeships: August 2020 - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Coronavirus crisis has led to 47,770 fewer #apprenticeship opportu
A plasterer can have just as much expertise as a fighter pilot - The path to expertise and why experts matter
FE Voices
Leading @ImperialCollege academic, @ProfKneebone, shows us the importa
47,770 lost apprenticeships due to coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
The Coronavirus crisis has led to 47,770 fewer #apprenticeship opportu

You may also be interested in these articles:

Face masks in schools and colleges - the new rules
FE Voices
Yesterday, the government changed its advice about wearing face masks
The Department for Education is updating its advice on Face coverings in education
FE Voices
The World Health Organisation (WHO) published a new statement on the 2
Permanent Secretary Jonathan Slater will leave his post over ‘mutant algorithm’ exam fiasco
FE Voices
Susan Acland-Hood made Acting Permanent Secretary @EducationGovUK Jona
Apprenticeships and traineeships: August 2020 - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Coronavirus crisis has led to 47,770 fewer #apprenticeship opportu
Ofqual's Sally Collier steps down, Dame Glenys Stacey steps in as acting Chief Regulator until December 2020 - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Chief Regulator, Sally Collier, has decided that the next stage of
Joining the dots at the Apprenticeship Service – people, data and impact
FE Voices
@ESFAdigital - A personal journey I grew up in a working-class family
Teachers' rights: Can my manager make me go back to the classroom?
FE Voices
@KearsleyLaura @Nelsons_Law: Can my manager make me go back to the cla
Help shape the future of funding for apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechEd)
Government’s ‘lost learning’ catchup plan not enough to close attainment gap say 71 per cent of teachers
FE Voices
Mental health support for the most vulnerable pupils must be prioritis
A plasterer can have just as much expertise as a fighter pilot - The path to expertise and why experts matter
FE Voices
Leading @ImperialCollege academic, @ProfKneebone, shows us the importa
Generations of talent being lost through lack of investment in early years staff
FE Voices
NEW @SUTTONTRUST REPORT CALLS FOR BETTER PAY AND CONDITIONS FOR EARLY
47,770 lost apprenticeships due to coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
The Coronavirus crisis has led to 47,770 fewer #apprenticeship opportu

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Roger Murphy
Roger Murphy commented on De-idolising the A level and its associated exam – Time for a rethink? 3 hours 18 minutes ago

Thanks for that Claire - a really interesting viewpoint following the examination results shambles...

Ariatu PR
Ariatu PR has published a new article: Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE to Give Keynote Speech at European Tech Women Awards yesterday
Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: From Hopwood Hall College to Cambridge University: One student's journey to becoming a female engineer yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page