 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

More details about financial support for non-levy apprenticeships and AEB expected by the end of this week

Details
Hits: 454

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Mark Dawe, Chief Executive, Association of Employment and Learning Providers

@AELPUK responds to @GillianKeegan’s letter to all MPs about #apprenticeships and #AEB 

Following the DfE statement dated 17 April on the possibility of some financial support for providers of apprenticeships and adult education, AELP is pleased that the minister has promised to MPs that further details will be published by the end of this week.

However in the absence of published criteria so far, we are concerned that the proposed “targeted support” will involve some form of arbitrary selection of providers that may not be fair or justifiable.

How will DfE define ‘high quality’?

Gillian Keegan's letter (17 Apr) refers to enabling “high quality providers” remaining active as a result of the promised support but how will the DfE define ‘high quality’? 

All apprenticeship providers have recently been through a reapplication process to be on the government’s Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP) which was much tougher than the first time around and those who secured non-levy apprenticeship contracts and procured non-devolved Adult Education Budget contracts with the ESFA went through a highly competitive tendering process which left many Ofsted grade 1 and 2 providers empty-handed. 

AELP is therefore uncertain what additional criteria will be used to justify the DfE’s ‘targeted support’. Full transparency is required.

The pandemic should not be used as excuse by the DfE to reduce the provider supply base

AELP notes that Gillian Keegan’s letter also makes reference to the Cabinet Office supplier payment guidelines which clearly state that the protection should apply to all government contractors.

The guidelines certainly don’t appear to allow for the type of filtering-out exercise that the minister’s letter suggests and so AELP will be studying very carefully what the DfE publishes at the end of the week.

We will be looking for support that will pay for providers on profile, i.e. based on normal levels of delivery, and in common with other government departments, MCAs and public bodies, there should be no threat of reconciliation if providers have shown a genuine attempt to deliver learning.

The pandemic should not be used as excuse by the DfE to reduce the provider supply base, especially when it was quick to protect grant funded provision of whatever quality.

We remind the DfE that the Chancellor of the Exchequer stated last month: “We must ensure that firms whose business models were viable before this crisis remain viable once it is over. This includes those firms not covered by CBILS or CCFF”.

AELP expects this Friday’s announcement not to run counter to Mr Sunak’s clear intentions.

Don't punish apprentices and learners

Ministers should also remember that they should not be punishing apprentices and learners who have chosen to place their careers and skills progression in the hands of independent training providers.  As last week’s AELP Covid impact survey showed, many providers have tried to minimise the amount of staff furloughing to maintain as much learning as possible -  a fact recognised and applauded by the minister in her weekly newsletter. 

Advertisement

How we should respond to our amazing apprentices through this difficult time whilst protecting ours and their future
FE Voices
Keeping #Talent Working These are my thoughts on how we should respond
The Quality of Home Learning is More Important Than How Lessons are Delivered
FE Voices
@EducEndowFoundn publishes new evidence review and package of resource
What will happen to furloughed agency workers during the extended lock down?
FE Voices
Many of our clients are concerned about what will happen to their agen

Gillian Keegan states at the start of her letter that the government wants to ensure that learners are supported and their training can continue, but this can only happen if a financial support package is put in place for all contracted providers, thereby minimising the need for further furloughing of provider staff.

Finally if the government is really serious about protecting vulnerable and disadvantaged learners, it should be coming forward with a package that supports traineeships and study programmes as well.

Mark Dawe, Chief Executive, Association of Employment and Learning Providers

(N.B. 19-26 Traineeships are covered by AEB funding, but 16 to 19 aren’t) 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

How we should respond to our amazing apprentices through this difficult time whilst protecting ours and their future
FE Voices
Keeping #Talent Working These are my thoughts on how we should respond
The Quality of Home Learning is More Important Than How Lessons are Delivered
FE Voices
@EducEndowFoundn publishes new evidence review and package of resource
What will happen to furloughed agency workers during the extended lock down?
FE Voices
Many of our clients are concerned about what will happen to their agen
Clarity for colleges on use of the Job Retention Scheme
FE Voices
The Chancellors’ announcement that the Job Retention Scheme has been
There's a new breed of College in town - A PRINCIPAL’S PERSPECTIVE
FE Voices
Thursday morning, ten to nine and I have been working since about 7:30
Furloughed employees in the training sector have their say
FE Voices
We’ve all been unable to escape the word ‘furlough’ over the pas
Gavin Williamson speech on the outbreak of coronavirus and support for disadvantaged pupils on remote learning
FE Voices
Education Secretary @GavinWIlliamson speaking yesterday (19 Apr) on th
Education Secretary announces that vulnerable and disadvantaged young people across the country will receive free laptops - Sector Response
FE Voices
New major package to support online learning Disadvantaged children ac
Edge report concludes that FE has opportunity to redefine itself and negotiate a new government funding deal to secure its future
FE Voices
According to Our Plan for FE, a report published by the @ukEdge today,
April Digital Route Review Update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager OverviewDespite the recent difficult circumstance
Top 8 tips for applying to the Job Retention Scheme in the wake of Coronavirus
FE Voices
Chancellor @RishiSunak threw a lifeline to employers when he committed
New government-backed online school opens its virtual doors to support pupils while schools are closed - Sector Response
FE Voices
@OakNational Academy is a collaboration between teachers and organisat

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4448)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page