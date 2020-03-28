Managing Your State of Mind Under Quarantine

We've reached a historical high with the number of students #HomeLearning and parents working from home. Managing your #MentalHealth while under quarantine can be extremely difficult, especially when feeling anxious, depressed, or lonely.

Now more than ever, even those who have never experienced a mental health issue are beginning to have trouble sleeping, developing a normal routine, and concentrating. Adjusting to the new normal isn't easy, but it is possible. I'm going to walk you through several ways you can stay afloat while staying indoors in anticipation of COVID-19 passing.

1. Organize Your Space

As you adjust to working remotely and learning online, avoid working from your bedroom, couch, or kitchen. Working and learning in these areas of your home can create difficulties in mentally shifting away from work and class and the end of the day.

Alternatively, create a dedicated workspace in a low-traffic area of your home. Have fun with this - decorate your workspace with office knick-knacks and supplies.

2. Stay Connected

Keeping in touch with your family and friends through texting, video, calling, and social media is important. Although we are physically distant, we do not have to be socially deprived. Get your family and friends involved in the mobile games you love and digital platforms you use most.

For business purposes, encourage your team and leaders to use messaging apps like Slack to stay connected. On the other hand, many eLearners are turning to Zoom for virtual lessons and seminars.

3. Keep Your Home Clean

Clutter is more of a stressor than you realize. Your environment rubs off on you, which is why clutter tends to make people feel negative emotions such as: confusion, tension, irritability, and worry.

This doesn't mean keeping your home spotless. Daily cleaning for as little as 10 minutes can help minimize your anxiety since this type of repetitive behavior may help you feel more in control. Here in America, 70% say cleaning gives them a feeling of accomplishment, 54% say they experience relaxation, and 61% say cleaning helps them de-stress. Give it a try.

4. Self-Care is Important: Create a Routine

When you wake up to log into work and class, change out of your pajamas to shift into a productive mindset.

Exercise is also important. Although it's suggested we don't leave our homes, this is still very possible. Pull up a YouTube video to follow along with, and if you've been inside for more than a few days - it's okay to talk a stroll through the park or your neighborhood. Just be sure to leave your phone at home for a couple of reasons: preventing it from capturing/spreading germs and to unplug from the digital realm we're already trapped in under quarantine.

5. Limit your negative news intake

Being surrounded by the constant Coronavirus coverage can heighten your anxiety.

Mute keywords on social media if necessary - such as those including negative spins on the virus heightening your fear.

Apps and Resources for managing your mental health under a quarantine:

MoodKit uses cognitive behavior therapy artificial intelligence to track your mood, activities, thoughts, diet, and amount of social engagement.

uses cognitive behavior therapy artificial intelligence to track your mood, activities, thoughts, diet, and amount of social engagement. Headspace and Calm provide guided meditations on a monthly plan.

and provide guided meditations on a monthly plan. Talkspace, LARKR, and Brightside can connect you to a therapist through video or text - preventing the need for you to leave your home.

and can connect you to a therapist through video or text - preventing the need for you to leave your home. Lastly, take advantage of your business' Human Resources department. Employees may qualify to receive mental health services, including teletherapy in addition to traditional insurance.

Your mental health is under your control. As we fight this crisis, it's imperative for us to take steps to stay mentally healthy and strong.

Demetrius Harrison