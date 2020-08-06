The Next Normal Episode 1 - Recruitment

The New Normal is back for Season 2 - new title, same topical content and even more fantastic guests!
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability Service at Sheffield Hallam University for another foray into the world of work, as told by Covid-19.
This week, we welcome two guests from the Recruitment sector - Jessica Dodds, Head of Marketing at Networx Recruitment and Vikki Callanan, HR Recruitment Director with Cameron James Professional Recruitment - to the (virtual) booth, where we discuss how the Recruitment industry has had to pivot with their clients during the Covid pandemic, what trends may be here to stay and how job seekers can give themselves the best chance of securing employment opportunities in a challenging climate.
Our Guests:
Jessica Dodds - Jess’ career in marketing started whilst at university at Sheffield Hallam in 2011.
With a strong academic background in English studies and Marketing, and starting her career in Editorial positions at national publications, such as BBC Good Food, Jess’ portfolio is built on clear and creative campaigns, including virtual reality games and sending a Lego man into space.
Designing and managing multi-channel marketing on complex topics UK-wide and across Australia and the US, Jess is passionate about visually engaging, insight driven marketing. As Head of Marketing at Networx, Jessica leads a team of marketers in curating hyper-personalised, content driven workflows and event campaigns to increase lead generation, client loyalty and to drive an exceptional industry standard for the client and candidate recruitment experience.
Vikki Callanan - Vikki has recently become an Independent Recruitment Business owner under the umbrella of Cameron James Professional Recruitment.
After 15 years within the industry she has seen the recruitment industry dramatically change on more than one occasion. With two very prominent challenging times, one being 2008, which was the greatest recession in modern times and now, 2020, where not one inch of the working world hasn’t been impacted in some way or another due to the corona virus pandemic, better known as Covid-19.
Prior to working within recruitment, Vikki has worked within a Trainer capacity and has worked and travelled extensively. Vikki is a very energetic individual, who gives a 100% in every aspect of her career and personal family life. In addition, she is also a part-time student studying the Spanish Language at degree level. When Vikki isn’t working, being a mum or studying, she loves walking, keeping fit, travelling and watching football!
Our Presenters:
Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.
Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.
If you are interested in any of the discussion points raised in this podcast or have suggestions for future podcast episodes or guest speakers, please contact Chris or Helen on LinkedIn!
