Staying Happy and Healthy at Home with Arnie Skelton #34

In the thirty-fourth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Staying Happy and Healthy at Home Whilst Dealing With Coronavirus Stress.

A really important episode, relevant for these difficult times, this week's podcast consists of Arnie's top 10 tips on dealing well with the coronavirus crisis, by doing easy, stimulating and fun things on your own, with your family household, or across networks and groups, in order to stay happy and healthy at home

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

