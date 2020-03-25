Creative Thinking with Arnie Skelton #32

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the thirty-second episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Creative Thinking.

In this week's podcast Arnie looks at creative thinking. How it differs from innovation, and how you are more likely (using the tips he introduces) to make your fortune thinking creatively than you are winning the lottery.

Arnie explains some powerful techniques, illustrated with examples of how they have been used successfully. For example:

How creative thinking has transformed modern day soccer matches

How thinking about a TV set helped a fire service improve fire safety

How a late night request for food inspired a brand new meal, and

How the mother of one of the pop group 'The Monkees' earned more through her creative idea than all the Monkees earned together....

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

