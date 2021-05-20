 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Access and Participation to Higher Education - Time for reflection and reconsideration?

Details
Hits: 1048

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Mandy Crawford-Lee, Director of Policy and Operations, University Vocational Awards Council

The qualification and skills landscape is changing. Higher and degree apprenticeships are growing rapidly, there is a push to introduce T levels at level 3 and the potential withdrawing of funding, in many cases, for Applied Generals.

The Skills And Post-16 Education Bill has put a huge emphasis on higher technical education at levels 4 and 5 and Government is also pushing for HE to offer more ‘bite-sized’ provision, to make greater use of credit and focus on adult skills with HM Treasury focused on the role of skills in raising productivity and the return on public investment delivered by education and skills provision.

The skills agenda and in particular the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, was central to the May 2021 Queen’s Speech.

Access and Participation Plans in a post Covid-19 economy

Much outreach work described in HEI Access and Participation Plans (APPs) developed under the auspices of OfS is still focussed on a model of raising aspirations and awareness regarding HE opportunities, whereas outcomes are more likely to be delivered if clear progression pathways to professional status are promoted and provided.

It is now time that higher education (HE) reflects on what should be considered for inclusion in APPs in respect of skills, technical education, apprenticeships and adult learning provision.

A key question for every HE provider is how their Access and Participation Plan should be developed and delivered in a post Covid-19 economy, in particular how they should maximise opportunities for underrepresented groups to access and benefit from HE through technical education and higher and degree apprenticeships.

The key approach here is flexibility

The pandemic has had a harsher impact on some groups. While it may be too early to draw definitive conclusions, certain occupations and sectors are more adversely affected than others as are some localities. Individuals in occupations with lower-level skills and those under 30 are particularly adversely affected.

Employers and the Westminster Government will expect HEIs to have a fundamental role, often in partnership with FE providers, in delivering the skills those newly entering and those already in the workforce need in a post pandemic recovery.

HE providers need to ensure approaches to skills provision focus on the needs of the national and local economies, engage learners from all backgrounds and all ages. The key approach here is flexibility.

This does not just mean bite-sized provision, but also more transparent opportunities for learners to access HE with recognition of their prior learning, building on the required practice of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and more use of Cert HE and Dip HE exit qualifications.

Crisis? What crisis? Is the Lack of Urgency in the Skills & Post 16 Education Bill A Missed Opportunity?
Featured Article
Whilst looking at the statement from the Education Secretary Gavin Wil
Is remote working really here to stay?
Featured Article
Lockdown restrictions have proved to multiple industries that workers
Are we at the end of test-based learning?
Featured Article
#RethinkingAssessment: The tide is turning Covid-19 has completely tra

A more enhanced form of partnership between further and higher education

The Skills for Jobs: Lifelong Learning for Opportunity and Growth White Paper outlines such a direction of travel along with plans to develop a world-class technical education system in which HE will have a key role to play in the development, delivery and accreditation of technical, associate professional and professional education. This will call for a more enhanced form of partnership between further and higher education.

An employer seeking to train and develop new and/or existing employees wants a skills solution, rather than just an FE or HE programme. Individuals want the skills needed in the jobs market whether it is provided by an FE or HE provider.

Crucially, however, individuals following skills programme in FE need to have the right opportunities to progress to HE delivered by an HE provider or a further education college or independent training provider.

Approaches to skills, workforce development and continuing professional development (CPD) need to be combined with approaches to access and participation.

Championing higher level vocational learning 

The University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC) was founded in 1999 as a not-for-profit higher education organisation to champion higher level vocational learning. Our remit is to support HE providers, working with employers and partners, to successfully engage in and deliver this agenda and we have over 80 universities drawn from England and Wales and from across all mission groups.

As such we believe APPs should do more to define how adult skills provision could be developed and delivered to maximise the recruitment and retention of underrepresented cohorts to and through higher education and into graduate jobs and the professions.

HE providers already deliver technical education including apprenticeships that are key to realising the Government’s skills agenda, for example, through nursing, policing, social work, digital and engineering programmes.

Such provision can also be designed to enable people from underrepresented backgrounds to access higher education and technical and professional level jobs. This key HE provider role in skills delivery, particularly in terms of measurable outcomes, needs substantially more recognition in APPs.

Indeed, more generally, the HE provider role in skills is also often underplayed and insufficiently recognised.

If work is undertaken to steer and align plans for developing and delivering skills provision through HE providers, with priority groups and access and participation at its core, this will result in a productive alignment between two key Government policy areas:

  1. Firstly, widening participation and
  2. Secondly, developing the higher-level skills the economy and society needs.

Mandy Crawford-Lee, Director of Policy and Operations, University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC)

You may also be interested in these articles:

Crisis? What crisis? Is the Lack of Urgency in the Skills & Post 16 Education Bill A Missed Opportunity?
Featured Article
Whilst looking at the statement from the Education Secretary Gavin Wil
Is remote working really here to stay?
Featured Article
Lockdown restrictions have proved to multiple industries that workers
Are we at the end of test-based learning?
Featured Article
#RethinkingAssessment: The tide is turning Covid-19 has completely tra
“Re-thinking Employability” – Preparing young people for the future of work
Featured Article
Our young people are our future designers, thinkers and leaders, but f
Demographics is Destiny… But what does this mean for the Future of FE?
Featured Article
It was the French Century sociologist and philosopher Auguste Comte wh
Ending the absurd distinction between higher and further education: Introducing the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill
Featured Article
Putting skills at the top of an ambitious legislative agenda This is a
A stark reminder of how mental health and wellbeing has such a significant impact on employees
Featured Article
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek – How to Support Employees Mental Health
Universities must embrace hybrid learning to save the international student population
Featured Article
The UK’s international student population is on the brink of crisis.
The Suez Canal block sheds light on the importance of UK maritime careers
Featured Article
When the Ever Given, a 200,000-tonne Panama-flagged ship, ran aground
How well is post compulsory education preparing people for the distributed future of work?
Featured Article
Kitchen conversations, car parks and office keys no more. According to
Adverse Childhood Experiences: The Invisible Backpack
Featured Article
#TraumaInformed - Prior to the pandemic, the number of black children
Loss and Renewal. Using the lessons of the past year to shape a brighter educational future
Featured Article
We will be studying the last 12 months and its educational impact for

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Students Share Skills in Food Education Programme 3 minutes ago
Saj Mohammad MSET
Saj Mohammad MSET had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 25 minutes ago

@MobileMScott I really enjoyed listening back to it too, your learners are fortunate to have you teaching them!
View Original Tweet

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: Engineering students turn town planners at UrbanPlan workshop 2 hours 42 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5702)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page