 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The face of education needs a rethink: This new focus should be challenge-based Learning

Details
Hits: 1161

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Ella Robertson, Managing Director of One Young World

Rethinking the higher education sector - We must develop a ‘vaccine’ for our education system 

One of the many symptoms of Covid-19 has been its fatal effect on the status quo across huge parts of our economy and society. One sector at the heart of this is Education. From the A Level results fiasco and lockdown learning fatigue through to the retraining and the levelling up agenda – there isn’t a day that goes by that doesn’t throw up new educational and learning challenges.  

At its best, education with a little ‘e’ is about providing people with the tools to understand and navigate the complexity – of our own lives, of the economy and of society. What happens then if the ‘ends’ are drastically changed – the ‘means’ must quickly follow suit. For this hound, the tail must wag the dog.   

The pandemic has forced us all to focus on the future, and to embrace how we can live our lives going forward. Education must follow suit. The challenges we face are now too pressing and too large for us to not address how we teach and encourage people to solve these issues.

And this goes beyond the pandemic. From climate change to increasing political discontent across the globe, we are having to grapple with new international issues like never before. In our ever-connected world these problems are crossing borders and require a new way of combatting and handling.

It is now the younger generation who are taking the lead on global issues. They are more connected, engaged and conscious of humanities than ever before. Yet they are not being supported.

The latest unemployment figures show there to be 156,000 fewer young people in work in the three months to July when compared with the same period the year previous. And the numbers are only getting worse as we approach the end of furlough. These figures come on top of an already struggling education system, statistics from last year found three in five young people don’t believe education equips them for real life and the world of work.

The prospects for these young people will be bleak in a floundering economy – and through no fault of their own, their education might well prove behind the times in this new look world.   

The face of education needs a rethink, and this new focus should be challenge-based Learning

The challenge-based Learning framework enables education through solving real world challenges. This framework encourages critical thinking about some of the most pressing threats humanity faces which facilitates the attainment of deeper knowledge and understanding of our world.

Failing to plug skills gaps will set us back on the road to recovery
Featured Article
As we reach the end of the eighth month of the pandemic, peopleâ€™s at
The Future of End Point Assessment, plus my own reflections
Featured Article
I started my own End Point Assessment (#EPA) journey when I joined Inn
Commissionâ€™s Vision for the College of the Future is Alive & Well in the West Midlands
Featured Article
Already on the road that the Commission on the #CollegeoftheFuture set

On the peripheries for some time, challenge-based Learning now has a far bigger role to play in helping us to navigate major global issues. It is about educating individuals in the context of the here and now, and the very real challenges that we collectively face. It is about focusing on the global, not just the national picture.

We need to be asking the bigger questions that are relevant to now. From the role of supranational organisations to trading relations and international cooperation. We also need to be addressing the bigger issues to do with our climate, how we work to address the precarious position we have found ourselves in to take urgent and immediate steps forward.

Even in business, the education system is not built for equipping our future entrepreneurs with skills to create and run their own business. We are still too focused on theory – which certainly has its place – but we must look beyond this at hands-on, challenge-based learning.

That’s why we have recently launched the One Young World Academy - a transformative challenge-based learning platform that helps to rethink how we are educating young people, globally.

The Academy virtually convenes global leaders from business to government to supranational organisations to dare participants to think about addressing major global issues in the here and now. By doing this they are equipping them with the thought processes and critical skills that will be needed to find meaningful solutions to many of the problems that globalisation presents.

The programme includes lectures from Christiana Figueres on how we can deliver the Paris Climate Agreement to Arianna Huffington on wellbeing built into financial success and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on ensuring we are better prepared for future pandemics.

The world has changed drastically this year and an education system from yesterday is not going to provide the tools and knowledge required to tackle the new pressing issues we now face. challenge-based learning provides the tools and understanding for our young leaders to continue addressing the issues that matter most in the moment.

Ella Robertson, Managing Director of One Young World

You may also be interested in these articles:

Failing to plug skills gaps will set us back on the road to recovery
Featured Article
As we reach the end of the eighth month of the pandemic, people’s at
The Future of End Point Assessment, plus my own reflections
Featured Article
I started my own End Point Assessment (#EPA) journey when I joined Inn
Gillian Keegan needs to free the National Careers Service to do its job
Featured Article
Unemployment is rising, the need for career guidance is greater than e
Tackling barriers to learning for disadvantaged students
Featured Article
On Tom Bewick’s topical and timely #SkillsWorld LIVE show last week
Commission’s Vision for the College of the Future is Alive & Well in the West Midlands
Featured Article
Already on the road that the Commission on the #CollegeoftheFuture set
Why we must no longer wait until October to Teach Black History in the UK
Featured Article
‘The examination of Black cultures.. is necessary for several reason
What should HR do to promote wellbeing whilst employees are working remotely?
Featured Article
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, HR leaders are having to ask
Halfon to launch LegUp Campaign: A good mentor can be instrumental in unlocking a young person’s potential
Featured Article
#LegUpCampaign asks people who are in employment to help just one pers
Quality apprenticeships have #QualityEPA at the core
Featured Article
2020 was always slated to be a landmark year for apprenticeships in En
Over a quarter of apprentices in the UK struggle with an unidentified learning difficulty, yet little is done to identify or support them. Why, asks Chris Quickfall?
Featured Article
Imagine driving a car that you couldn’t adjust for comfort or safety
Careers Advice Reimagined - Are we pioneers or revolutionaries?
Featured Article
For any Careers Adviser working in the Further Education Sector, they
Inclusive governance for supporting people and communities during #CollegesWeek
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - The importance of diversity on college boards Over

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: COVID-19 research highlights pandemic impact on Police and frontline workers health 1 hour 53 minutes ago
University of London
University of London has published a new article: Online learning during a pandemic: the digital shift at Bournemouth & Poole College 4 hours 47 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 2 minutes ago

RT @EdTech_Summit: Experts including @DavidRussellETF @vikkiliogier @teresaetfound & Janet Clark from the Education and Training Foundation…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5063)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page