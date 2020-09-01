 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Concerns, Costs, and Caution: How Can We Safely Reopen UK Universities?

Details
Hits: 336

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Gary Peeling, CEO, Where The Trade Buys

For both university staff and prospective students, the future looks daunting. Universities across the UK are still going through a period of transition, adapting to the ‘new normal’ and negotiating the most safe and productive ways to reopen their establishments in the autumn.

Recently, many British universities have admitted severe funding concerns, with some being criticised for their over-reliance on fees from international students and many at risk of going bust.

The concerns

It’s a difficult time for everyone, and as much as been left to the discretion of individual universities, meaning there have been some huge decisions to make. Despite a number of universities, such as Cambridge, committing to a full year of online teaching, one UK-wide survey revealed that 97 per cent of universities would in fact offer face-to-face teaching from the start of term this year. The same survey also revealed that 78 universities (87 per cent) are intending to offer in-person social activities, including outdoor events and sporting activities.

Alistair Jarvis100x100While discussing the plan for reopening universities in the coming months, Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:

“Although their first term will be different from previous years, most students can expect significant in-person teaching and a wide range of social activities and support services. Universities are committed to providing an engaging academic and social experience for all while ensuring the safety and welfare of the whole university community."

It looks like many students can expect to attend their next academic year in person, which will relieve the stress that was felt by many. In conversation with The Tab, one student expressed her concerns about returning to a university culture that just wasn’t the same:

“I have no idea what uni experience I’m going back to. Third year is the biggest year of my university life — what I graduate with will help me to shape my entire life. It’s my opportunity to give myself the best possible chance of a good graduate job which means I’ll have to study hard. But how can I do that if university facilities are still shut?”

The same student also expressed some serious concerns about the quality of education she would receive in relation to the tuition fees she is set to pay: “I know that the virus isn’t anyone’s fault, but a lack of facilities and online learning is not the quality of education I’m paying nine grand for.”

A couple of thoughts on the science and art of leadership
Featured Article
Wouldnâ€™t it be great if we discovered there were laws of leadership
De-idolising the A level and its associated exam â€“ Time for a rethink?
Featured Article
The recent headline that teacher assessments are to be used in lieu of
Why adults benefit from GCSEs too
Featured Article
Good GCSEs in English and maths are essential for young peopleâ€™s pro

The precautions

If universities want to commit to in-person teaching next semester, they need to follow the government-approved rules and regulations as closely as possible to ensure the safety of both their staff and their pupils. Here are some of the key points that all universities need to consider before welcoming in a new raft of students.

Social distancing on campus

It is important to limit the number of students and staff allowed in each learning space and take into account any staff members or students who might be shielding. To find out which of your students and staff members are vulnerable, make sure to conduct an outreach activity that assesses prospective students and conduct risk assessments.

To make social distancing easy and clear, install floor stickers and plenty of signage around your campus.

International students to and from university

Although the number of international students might be lower this year than universities have seen in previous years, there will still be plenty of students heading to the UK from all over the world to begin or continue their studies.

Many countries are now on the exemption list from the mandatory two weeks self-isolation after arriving in the UK. However, there are still many locations that this rule applies to. Make sure that any international arrivals are aware of these restrictions and have somewhere comfortable to spend their self-isolation period.

The costs: providing PPE

Providing PPE to students might not be a legal responsibility, but it’s certainly something worth considering. Supplying face masks to your staff and students before they re-enter the lecture halls, seminar rooms, and labs would not only improve their safety, but help put their minds at ease and allow them to better concentrate on their learning. It is also essential that hand sanitiser is provided in as many common areas as possible, particularly near door handles and on the way in and out of lecture halls.

According to data collated by commercial print company, Where The Trade Buys, these essential PPE items will come at a great cost to UK universities if the number of students and staff members for the 2019/20 period will be similar to the number we saw for the academic year of 2018/19 (2.38 million students and 439,955 staff members). For each university student and staff member to be provided with one facemask, the total combined cost for all the universities in the UK will be around £4,229,933. Furthermore, for each student and staff member to use two squirts of handsanatiser per hour for one day, the overall cost will amount to £355,314. The starting costs might sound staggering but making sure that all members of staff and each individual student feels safe, comfortable, and ready to engage is essential.  

Offer the options of online

Finally, it is a great idea to at least offer the option of online teaching. Most universities already practise this to an extent — recording lectures so that students can watch them back at a later date — but live streaming lectures is a great way forward for the coming academic year as well.

This way, students will have the option of whether they want to attend the lecture in person or remain at home, a decision which may vary from day to day. It will also encourage anyone who is showing any possible Covid-19 symptoms to isolate without worrying that they’ll be falling behind on their education.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the upcoming academic year, but if universities are set on reopening and providing top-class education to students from all over the world, following these simple steps is essential. It is most definitely a positive sign that most universities feel able to resume to in-person teaching, and as long as precautions are made and government guidelines are followed, the next academic year should run smoothly.

Gary Peeling, CEO, Where The Trade Buys

Where The Trade Buys, has been involved in manufacturing face visors for NHS essential workers in the fight against Covid-19, and is currently producing PPE for UK education spaces, workplaces, hospitality venues, retail stores, charity shops, the NHS and more.

You may also be interested in these articles:

A couple of thoughts on the science and art of leadership
Featured Article
Wouldn’t it be great if we discovered there were laws of leadership
De-idolising the A level and its associated exam – Time for a rethink?
Featured Article
The recent headline that teacher assessments are to be used in lieu of
Why adults benefit from GCSEs too
Featured Article
Good GCSEs in English and maths are essential for young people’s pro
Resilience, resistance and reclaiming professionalism
Featured Article
Back in 2010 George Osborne unveiled the biggest public spending cuts
The GCSE and A-levels fiasco exposes inequalities in our education system
Featured Article
After a turbulent fortnight of unprecedented examination awards, GCSE
Why Project Based Learning prepares students for the modern world
Featured Article
The business of creativity If you’re new to education and haven’t
The message still isn’t getting through to young people about vocational education
Featured Article
As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE
If universities think like modern brands, they can thrive in the time of remote working
Featured Article
According to @CommunicatorEd the line between education and digital is
Why now’s the best time to rethink our education system
Featured Article
Exam results day. This annual event is stressful enough at the best of
The AI Exam Algorithm is not to blame - Humans remain very much in charge and are ethically responsible for the consequences
Featured Article
#ALevel and #GCSE #ResultsDay - A Low Moral Ebb On Monday 17 August FE
What skills do young people really need?
Featured Article
Today, young people worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to
2020 - an educational odyssey?
Featured Article
It doesn’t really matter – students need us to move on In August 1

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Roger Murphy
Roger Murphy commented on De-idolising the A level and its associated exam – Time for a rethink? 2 days ago

Thanks for that Claire - a really interesting viewpoint following the examination results shambles...

Ariatu PR
Ariatu PR has published a new article: Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE to Give Keynote Speech at European Tech Women Awards 3 days ago
Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: From Hopwood Hall College to Cambridge University: One student's journey to becoming a female engineer 3 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page