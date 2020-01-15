 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Conflicts of Interest in End-point Assessment #EPA

Details
Hits: 360
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jacqui Molkenthin, JEML Consulting

Managing and mitigating conflicts of interest is a critical part of the design and delivery of End-point Assessment (EPA).

It must be covered in applications to the Register of End-point Assessment Organisations (RoEpAOs) and forms a central part of the conditions of acceptance for End-point Assessment Organisation (EpAOs).

It will also be checked by the external quality assurance provider as part of readiness and as part of ongoing monitoring (as detailed in the EQA manual).

End-point Assessment must be independent, and that independence must be at an organisation and assessor level from organisational set-up, through design, and into delivery.

This therefore means that EpAOs must have clear and operational policies and procedures in place to ensure that their end-point assessment operation and service is free of conflicts of interest.

It is important to remember that conflicts of interest can be:

  • Perceived
  • Potential, or
  • Actual

Conflicts of interest can wide ranging, but here are a five examples:

1. Organisational

Where an organisation on the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP) and on the RoEpAO wishes to assess apprentices they have been involved in training (this is very clearly against the rules, and is explained in the introduction to the register paragraph 2.3, and in the conditions section 6.6)

2. Financial

Where an individual organisation may gain financially from their involvement, for example though shareholdings in competitor companies or apprenticeship training providers

3. Intellectual property

Where an individual or organisation may gain an advantage from their involvement, for example, a self-employed sector occupational expert being involved in the design of end-point assessment materials when they also work with training providers delivering the apprenticeship they are involved in designing the EPA tools for

4. Personal

Where an assessor may not assess independently impartially or objectively because they are related to, or close friends with an apprentice, or where an assessor has managed the apprentice, or has been involved in an element of their training.

5. Viewpoints

Where a person involved in EPA expresses view that may be prejudicial and could prevent them from operating in an impartial manner

Because of such wide ranging perceived, potential or actual conflicts of interest, I believe that the conflict of interest policies and procedures of end-point assessment organisations (EpAOs) should cover, as a minimum:

  • The organisation (parent companies, sister companies, governing bodies etc)
  • Employees of the EpAO
  • Experts who are involved in the design of end-point assessment tools
  • End-point assessors (and invigilators, where applicable)
  • Internal quality assurers at the EpAO
  • Those involved in panels at the EpAO associated with policies such as, appeals, malpractice, complaints, and sanctions.

An EpAO will need to be able to demonstrate though their conflict of interest policy and procedures how they will:

  • Raise awareness and understanding of conflicts of interest
  • Identify and record conflicts of interest
  • Mitigate conflicts of interest
  • Manage conflicts of interest
  • Review conflicts of interest

From experience, I would recommend considering the following:

Advertisement

Skills shortages in nuclear sector point the way to dealing with wider challenge for UK industry
Featured Article
Closing the nuclear #skills gapAs it takes shape on the Somerset coast
Highways and byways: Pathways to becoming teacher educators
Featured Article
Further Education Teacher EducatorsThis series of three articles on fu
Apprenticeship funding might well be in need of reform â€“ but letâ€™s not make access harder
Featured Article
With the target of three million #apprenticeship starts by April 2020

  • Codes of practice for all those involved, this may mean, for example, one for assessors, one for experts involved in tool design, one for staff, one for governing body members, and so on
  • Conflict of interest training to be integrated into all manuals / handbooks and training sessions
  • Nominated senior responsible officer for conflicts of interest and the associated conflict of interest records and management
  • Regular review process for conflicts of interest, this could be, for example, per cohort for assessors, each time a new employer selects the EpAO, the addition of new RoEpAO approval for your organisation, at each governing body meeting, and so on
  • Clear recorded, and auditable, mechanism covering conflicts of interest. I have seen many excellent examples of processes for declaring, and recording, conflicts of interest, but one observation I do have relates to recording where there are no conflicts of interest.   If an EpAO only requires declarations to be completed if there are perceived/potential/actual conflict of interest, how does the EpAO prove that those who have not declared anything have fully understood conflicts of interests and did not have a conflict of interest? It could be as simple as an additional tick box on a declaration to say that they have read and understood the policy/procedure and/or attended the EpAO training and do not have a conflict of interest.

I hope that my recommendations and observations are of use.

Jacqui Molkenthin, JEML Consulting

If you would like to know more about end-point assessment, I have authored a range of articles that you may find helpful:

Jacqui Molkenthin Newsroom Strap

You may also be interested in these articles:

Skills shortages in nuclear sector point the way to dealing with wider challenge for UK industry
Featured Article
Closing the nuclear #skills gapAs it takes shape on the Somerset coast
Highways and byways: Pathways to becoming teacher educators
Featured Article
Further Education Teacher EducatorsThis series of three articles on fu
Defining the Future of Further Education
Featured Article
Dilemmas, dualisms and dialectics - Professor Martin Doel asks, what's
Apprenticeship funding might well be in need of reform – but let’s not make access harder
Featured Article
With the target of three million #apprenticeship starts by April 2020
Is the UK Plagued by Runaway Training and Fake Apprenticeships?
Featured Article
... No, just an ill judged and ill informed report from the EDSKOne of
GREY POWER OR YOUTH-QUAKE?
Featured Article
AGE, NOT CLASS IS NOW WHAT DIVIDES #VOTERS MOSTFor decades it has been
Runaway Training: Pretending that various forms of training are all #apprenticeships is grossly misleading
Featured Article
“Today we bundle a number of different activities into the apprentic
Collaboration with employers proving important part of #TLevel preparations
Featured Article
As the detail of T Levels has been announced, a considerable amount of
Investing in leadership training for your whole workforce could pay dividends in the post #Brexit economy
Featured Article
In the post Brexit world when we are likely to see more challenging tr
Is today’s connected device culture leaving college IT systems at risk?
Featured Article
One of the biggest and most rapid technological developments we’ve s
Reversing the decade of decline in lifelong learning
Featured Article
#LifelongLearning has never been more importantThe UK economy has seen
2020 Vision: Learning for the Changing World of Work
Featured Article
Heard the one about how "most of the jobs in the future haven’t been

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Justina Browne
Justina Browne has published a new article: Haringey Sixth Form College Students Help To Tackle Youth Violence in Haringey 13 hours 11 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew has liked a Video 15 hours 2 minutes ago
video thumbnail

College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment...

Over the next decade public perspectives around education will change says Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ In the last 5...

Stefan Drew
College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment Predictions is now a featured video. 15 hours 5 minutes ago
College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment Predictions

College of the Future: The Decade's Recruitment...

Over the next decade public perspectives around education will change says Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ In the last 5...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page